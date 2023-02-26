What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is here, and we're all ready for it.

This weekend, we're trying to get our Light level up, playing a highly anticipated title, and finding out the truth behind a shadowy secret society. Sounds busy, right?

Here's what we're playing this weekend:

Destiny 2 Lightfall - Launch Trailer PS5 & PS4 Games

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Destiny 2

This weekend I'm playing a bunch of Destiny 2 to prep for the new expansion. It's looking pretty good, but I really need to pump up my Light level otherwise I'll be scrubbing it up at launch day.

I'll also probably slap some League of Legends games in there too, because I am tragically addicted to yelling at other Europeans.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is a Soulslike that gives you a helping hand

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor – Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Did you know that there’s a new demo for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty out there, right now? It’s the final demo of the game before launch and shows you a slightly re-balanced, more updated version of the game than the one you got to play back in 2022. Now, I’m not allowed to talk too much about Wo Long at the moment – you’ll have to wait for next week for that – but I am of the thinking that if you play this demo, now, you’ll have a pretty good taste of what’s to come when the full Dynasty Warriors-meets-Nioh title launches next week.

The demo will show off everything I love about this game; the speed, the ferocity, the setting, the wizardry and swordplay and the way it all dances together. Whet your appetite with this demo, and look forward to the release of the full game – a year after Elden Ring, it’s specifically the kind of experience I’ve been hungry for, and it couldn’t have come in better timing. I just hope I get to play as much of the limited time demo as I can in between going to get my thumb redressed. I managed to take about 1cm off the end of my left thumb whilst trying to cook pancakes this week (I know, I know).

All my chef fantasies came home to roost in the best way, apparently. Or maybe I was just getting ready for all the dismemberment in Wo Long. Yeah, sure, that’s what I’m going to go with.

The Council - Launch Trailer

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - The Council

Once again, the weekend is Steam Deck time and over the next couple of days I'm hopefully going to jump into The Council, a post-revolutionary/Georgian era narrative adventure where you search for your missing mother and uncover the truth of the shadowy secret society, the Golden Order.

The story apparently features real-world figures of the time like George Washington and Napoleon, and is just the kind of stylized, period hogwash I like. Sometimes (all of the time) it's tough to switch off the itch to cover every single game to death, especially when it comes to guides, so my favourite games to get lost in are these kind of slightly older, middle budget, high concept stories which I don't feel as much pressure to write three pages on come Monday.

Another game I really enjoyed on Deck over the holidays was Call of Cthulhu, which came from a different team at the same studio as The Council, but I'm still keeping my expectations low in terms of performance to avoid disappointing myself.

And that's us. What are you up to this weekend?