What are you playing this weekend?

Every day may not be a good day, but there is little bad to say about a weekend day.

Because it's not a Monday. Or a Tuesday. Or a Wednesday. Or a Thursday. Or a Friday. Well, Friday is okay. That's because the following day is Saturday. Fridays are also great for folks with four-day workweeks that end on Thursday at 5pm. No one is too keen on those people. That's not true. The rest of the world is just jealous.

Those in the US, though, are having a nice three-day weekend because it's President's Day. Well, some of us are anyway. Some folks are already off on Mondays and work Saturdays, or they work retail, in the food industry, or in a career where a government holiday doesn't count. Oh well, at least you get a day or two off. That's all that really matters. Because everyone needs to unwind.

Speaking of unwinding, we're going to do just that by playing games this weekend.

Here's what we're playing.

Warzone 2 New Map – Ashika Island

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Warzone 2

This weekend I'll be playing a bunch of Warzone 2 and that's pretty much it.

I like the new map, I like the changes, and I want to get some hours in before things start getting busier next month. In addition, I've started going to the gym again, so I'll be doing that and wishing I wasn't.

Wild Hearts - Hunt massive Kemono in Azuma, a fantasy world inspired by feudal Japan.

Dom Peppiatt, Features Editor – Wild Hearts

I said in my review that I think, at times, that I hate Wild Hearts. But I can’t stop playing it. It’s a weird janky game that refuses to play well. It doesn’t want to help you, and instead of the Kemono you’re supposed to fight, it feels like you spent most of your time in-game wrestling with the camera.

And yet, staring down the barrel of a weekend with not much on, I know I’m going to be slogging my way through the more uninspired fights and skating on to the good ones. Why? Because I’m a sucker for hunting games, I guess.

On Sunday, I will at least be heading to my local farmer’s market on the hunt for some fresh, local beetroot, cabbage, carrots, chicory, leeks, and about four different kinds of onion. I will be making some ludicrous pie. The cooking in Wild Hearts – maybe the best part of the game – has been inspiring me to go out and grab loads of produce and just get on with making some properly nice food in the real world. I’m sure once I’m calmed down and happy and chill, I will go back to Wild Hearts and get myself all worked up again.

Steam Deck... available now!

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Steam Deck

As the weekend approaches, the Steam Deck still reigns supreme as the platform I want to play the most, but inevitably don't have time for.

It doesn't help that I went for the base 64GB model, and even though I've got huge SD cards, that relatively meager internal storage gets gummed up incredibly quickly by undeletable shader caches. So before I even get to jump into Vampire Survivors, Bayonetta, DMC5, and the plethora of third-person action games I've got lined up, I need to download a dodgy flatpack that some bloke has written which makes the console work properly - just like pretty much every other feature on the Steam Deck.

On the classic game front, I'm also playing the HD versions of the original God of War games, so if all goes to plan I'll button-mashing my way through that too.

What about you? What do you plan on doing over the weekend? Plan on popping in a game or two?