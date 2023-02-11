What are you playing this weekend?

With the work week finished it's time to get down to the business of propping up our feet and relaxing with some good grub, a few drinks, and plenty of video games.

This weekend, some of us aren't doing much, working, trying to do too much, or looking for something new to try.

Here's what we're up to this weekend:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Nada

This weekend is sadly going to be a guides weekend. With Warzone Season 2 coming next week, and Destiny 2's next expansion on the horizon as well as an embargoed game I cannot talk about, I am going to be rather busy.

I'll also be kicking off my gym membership, so wish me the best with that, I guess. Gains!

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Rust and a good RPG

This weekend will, hopefully, be a quiet one. I started playing Rust casually again with some close friends, so I'll definitely make some time to jump on with them and cause some chaos.

Aside from that, I fancy an RPG or simulation game to sink my life into at the moment while I patiently await the Resident Evil 4 Remake, but haven't been too sure on where to begin.

Dom's recent article on the best magic/school sim has me curious to try out Fire Emblem: Three Houses, but I also like the look of Persona 4 or 5; we'll see. Watch this space.

Builders of Greece features old-school City Builder gameplay with a modern twist.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - Steam Next Fest demos

As with the last Steam Next Fest, and the one prior, I am once again trying out some game demos.

One of the demos I have grabbed is Dark and Darker, a fantasy FPS dungeon PvPvE adventure game where you and your friends make use of courage, wits, and cunning to uncover mythical treasures and try to stay ahead of other treasure-hunters. I'm not usually good at PvP games, but this game looks so interesting, I want to give it a try.

Sons of Valhalla is a definite play this weekend. It's a combat and base-building game set in the Viking Age. In it, you will build fortresses and lay siege to enemy strongholds, and engage in personal combat. The game features lovely pixel-art, and I can't wait to build a warband, board a longboat, and raid and conquer my way across England.

Since I like city-builder games, I am going to give Fabledom and Pixelshire a try. The former is set in a world of Fairytales become reality, where you will see your village grow along with your relationships with the neighboring kingdoms. The latter is a RPG sandbox which mixes life sim elements with town building, exploration, and combat. You can plan the town to your liking, master trades, get to know your neighbors, and explore the continent. I also downloaded Builders of Greece, another city management title, depicting Hellenic metropolises before the time of Roman conquests

One of the more interesting games on my list is Townseek, an exploration-trading game where you take to the skies and explore the world to discover the lost legacy of Sir Reginald Sharkingston. What's looks fun about it is you travel the skies in a ship connected to a shark, rabbit, or carrot.

Planet of Lana has been on my radar for months, so I am looking forward to trying the demo out.

I also installed the demo for Bramble: The Mountain King, a grim adventure set in a twisted land inspired by dark, Nordic fables. Then, there's The Last Case of Benedict Fox, a Lovecraftian Metroidvania where you travel around with a demon buddy who allows you to explore the minds of the recently deceased. It sounds really neat.

And finally, there's Darkest Dungeon 2, the sequel to rather great turn-based roguelike Darkest Dungeon. Announced in 2019, the game went into Early Access through the Epic Games Store back in 2021, and will be released through the Epic Games Store and Steam in May with consoles to follow.

That's ten demos, so I will likely not have time to play them all. Still, I'll give as many as I can a try.

That's us. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?