What are you playing this weekend?

January is almost over, but it's still cold outside. So, we're staying warm and curling up on the couch with a game. Or tossing a blanket in our lap while we sit at the PC.

Either way works.

This week, a couple of us are exploring the USG Ishimura, another will experience an iconic, critically acclaimed RPG, and one of us isn't playing anything this weekend because her 8yo nephew is coming to visit.

Here's what we're up to.

Forspoken Launch Trailer

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Dead Space, Forspoken

This weekend, I'm torn between two games. One is the Dead Space remake, a game I'm desperate to try out as a massive fan of the original.

The other is Forspoken, a game that's almost certainly worse but perhaps more interesting to test out. Or maybe I'll do both! Who knows.

I'm also doing my taxes this weekend, which is sure to make me very sad. As such, I'm going back to old comforts. I'm feeling a run-through of Resident Evil 3 and some ice cream.

Three iconic Persona titles are ready to steal your heart on modern consoles.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Persona 3 Portable

Persona games rule. From the iconic lounge jazz soundtracks to the mix of slice-of-life and dungeon-crawling gameplay, all of them are a total blast.

I've played Persona 5 and 4 Golden before, but for whatever reason never picked up Persona 3 Portable despite having a PSP, Vita and now a Steam Deck.

Once again, Game Pass comes to the rescue and justifies its continued drain on my bank account with another 100-hour RPG to inevitably add to my backlog. Especially when I've got the excellent-looking and similarly styled Hi-Fi Rush to check out too.

Dead Space Official Launch Trailer - Humanity Ends Here

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Dead Space, Dead Space 2

This weekend will be spent with Dead Space, and possibly Dead Space 2. The remake of the 2008 classic just released, and as you can see in our review, it's a blast. I've finished it already, but now I'm very keen to see what the 'alternate ending' is all about, so I'll be running through NG+ on the USG Ishimura in my own time.

My second game of choice this weekend is Dead Space 2. The remake has me dying to know more about Dead Space, Isaac Clarke, and Unitology, and I've been told Dead Space 2 is alright, actually, so we'll see.

That's what we plan to play over the next couple of days. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?