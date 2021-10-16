What are you playing this weekend?

There's nothing better than coming home after finishing a 40 hour workweek and spending the next couple of days doing nothing of importance. It feels great to toss your keys on the table by the door, kick your shoes off, walk into the kitchen, grab a cold one, plop down on the couch, grab the remote, flip the TV on, switch the imput to 2, and see your latest game waiting where you left off.

It's the simple things in life that make it all worth it, right?

And that's what we plan to do this weekend: take it easy, throw back a few, and play some games.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There's nothing harder than saying goodbye - so that's why I chose the cowardly way out: time travel.

With today's deluge of Animal Crossing news, it seems like I'll have to get back into the game ready for November, but that raises a big problem. Animal Crossing has no respect for your life outside of the game and if you stop playing for even a day, your beloved villagers will get the hump - and not just because they've bought a duff floor from Sahara.

The only way to stop your island from becoming shabby and your favourite townspeople from moving on after days of not playing is to reset your console clock to when you last played and pretend nothing ever happened. Luckily I made a note of when I gave up the daily grind, but going back to it now feels strange and pretend, like I've accidently become the architect of The Matrix, manipulating the villagers I once called friends into a forced puppet show just because I can't face up to the responsibility of abandoning them.

I might just end up starting again, or I could bang my head on a desk until I've convinced myself the game's not that deep.

Sherif Saed, Staff Writer - Back 4 Blood (PC)

To no one's surprise, I am going to be playing more Back 4 Blood this weekend. Frankly, it’s the only thing I have been playing lately, and not just because I was reviewing the game! There’s an authentic quality to Back 4 Blood that co-op games have been missing. I am compelled to launch it every day not to chase a title or level up the battle pass; but because it’s fun and exciting every time.

I am well past the early game now and I am beginning to ponder my card choices more and more. I want to spend some time this weekend really coming up with specialised decks for my most used Cleaners. I have already seen a few in my group go hard on a particular style with their chosen characters, and I am excited to do the same because the potential is simply immense.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Disco Elysium (Switch)

I was one of those people who was putting off playing Disco Elysium until it was on the Switch. I just couldn't see how I'd find the time to play it on a PC or a home console, so handheld seemed to make the most sense. Well, now it's arrived, I've played it, and… it's good.

There are some niggles, most notably how the loading screens grate a little and how the controls feel a little less nippy than I'd like, but in the early going I'm liking it a lot. As someone who listened to a lot of audio books on old commutes, to me Disco Elysium, with its brilliant voice acting, feels like a brilliant extension of that.

This is a game, of course, so you're not just listening to audio, but the big point I want to make is that the writing and acting is good enough that I probably would just listen to it if that was what Disco Elysium was. It helps that the new Switch OLED is making me keen to play absolutely anything on the device, but this is one I plan to stick with for quite some time.

So, what's up with ya'll this weekend? Playing anything new? Still working on achievements? Going back to something you’ve played before? Or do you plan to give your console or PC a break and just chill a bit? Let us know! We’re nosey like that.