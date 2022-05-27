What are you playing this weekend?

It's a holiday weekend in the US, and the majority in the country plan to enjoy having a three-day weekend as Monday is Memorial Day. Some are lucky enough to get four days off. Either way, it's a long weekend, and it's something to enjoy.

While this particular US holiday was set aside to honor military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces, it is also considered the unofficial beginning of summer by many.

This weekend usually hails the opening of public swimming pools, provides an excuse to have a barbeque, there’s always a yard sale going on, and many physical and online retailers are having sales.

Some though prefer to stay inside and relax over the three-day weekend, and they may even fire up a game or two. That's what we're doing this weekend.

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Destiny 2, Deathverse, others

This weekend is a busy one. Not only is Destiny 2's Season of the Haunted ongoing, but there's a massive new Genshin Impact on the horizon too.

Thanks to Destiny 2, I've not actually spent much time at all in the season 3.5 update for Warzone that went live this week either. Then you've got Diablo Immortal popping next week and... it's a lot.

On top of all that, I'd like some me time. Remember Deathverse? The Let it Die spin-off battle royale game that was announced at Sony's State of Play a while back? Well, apparently it has an open beta over the weekend that I'd heard nothing about until a friend told me. I would like to jump into that too if I have time. Wish me luck!

Doranni Williams, Video Producer - Destiny 2, Valorant

This weekend I'll be suffering in Vaorant. I'm still on the ranked grind (currently Diamond 2) and it's starting to get challenging, but I'm enjoying playing at higher ranks.

I'll also be chipping away at Destiny 2 content with the new season that’s dropped. This new season brings a variety of new content, but the biggest draw is the reworking of the Solar subclass for all classes. So most of my time will be spent trying to find out what exotic armour pieces synergize well with the updated subclass.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Annapurna Interactive games galore

This weekend will be a long one, considering I'm on annual leave next week! I plan to spend the time playing some games from my backlog that I haven't yet got around to, and with Stray on the horizon, I decided to buy a few titles published by Annapurna Interactive.

I'm going to try and play What Remains of Edith Finch and A Memoir Blue, and if I fancy it or find time, possibly Kentucky Route Zero.

When I'm not lounging around playing those on the Nintendo Switch, I'm probably going to be building in The Sims 4. I recently picked it up again as well as the expansion packs, and I'm obsessed. Although, I kind of miss The Sims 2 at times.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Pokemon Go (as always)

I am starting to sound like a broken record. All I seem to play of late is Pokemon Go. Not that I don't wish to play other games, it's just life has become super busy of late. I took it upon myself to help my mother and stepfather out by caring for their horses in the morning before I start here at the site, and I have to get up at an ungodly hour, so I am usually in bed by nine-ish. Otherwise, I am the walking dead the next day.

That basically means that by the time I finish work here and do my normal routine, it's almost time for bed; therefore I don’t have any time to fire something up and lose myself in it. I live such an exciting life.

But, it's a holiday weekend and the plan is to do something for me this weekend by going hiking at a lovely place with waterfalls. When not slogging up a hill and trying not to fall over dead with a heart attack, I will be trying to finish up part three of the Masterwork Research Apex in Pokemon Go. I just acquired part three this week, and so far, I have hatched four out of 10 eggs and defeated nine of 30 Team Rocket Go members. I still need to defeat the Team Rocket Go boss Giovanni, but he hasn't shown up yet. He's probably afraid of my Garchomp. Momma's Big Boy is a badass, after all.

Anyway, that's us for the weekend. What do you plan on doing over the holiday? Do you celebrate it? If so, what sort of shenanigans are you getting into, or are you going to stay inside and play video games the entire time? Let us know!