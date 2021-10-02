What are you playing this weekend?

With the weekend upon us, it’s time to get down to doing something fun.

There is always so much to do during the week, what with work, making dinner, and if you have them, taking the kids here, there, and everywhere under the sun. But finally, the weekend comes and, hopefully, you can breathe a sigh of relief and relax a bit.

This weekend seems to be quiet for us, as the guys have not told me of any plans other than to play games. And that’s great. Everyone needs a rest now and then, and to play something fun, whether it’s the latest sports game, some indie demos, or a fun arcade racer. And that is what we plan on doing over the next two days.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - FIFA 22

For my sins, it's that time of year again - the annual tax on football fans returns in all its terrible microtransaction-laden glory. With eFootball looking DOA, FIFA 22 is once again the only serviceable football sim around, and I'll easily dump another 1000 hours into mastering this one as well.

I only ever play the offline Career Mode, and across the last couple of iterations, it's seen the most positive improvement it has in probably a decade. We'll no doubt have ripped it pieces and exploited all of the most overpowered stuff by the end of the month, but it's always an engrossing journey to get there.

At least they're not hawking the disgraceful Socios fan tokens yet.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Lost Ember, Steam demos

The Steam Next Fest is going on, so I will probably be playing a few demos here and there over the course of the weekend. I haven’t popped on the service yet to see what’s there to tempt me, but I will later this evening at some point.

A friend of mine recently gifted Lost Ember to me for my birthday, and while I have Steam fired up, I will give it a download, and if I find enough time between all of the demos, I’ll play it a bit. It’s not a very long game, but it looks gorgeous. Plus, you get to hop inside various animals to explore the world from different perspectives, and that sounds really cool to me.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Hot Wheels Unleashed

I said most of this in my review for the arcade racer, Hot Wheels Unleashed is really rather good. I've been going back to it a bit on and off this week and it just plays brilliantly. The power sliding is proper good, and it just about makes up for what I think are some fairly dull-looking environments and tracks.

If you've been wanting a good arcade racer, then you can do a lot worse than give Hotwheels Unleashed a go. It's on pretty much every platform (although doesn't look as good on Switch) and will be extra appealing to anyone who's collected the toy cars or bought them for their kids.

That is what we’re up to. What about you? Do you plan on giving some of the Steam Next Fest demos a go over the weekend? Or is there something else out there that’s piqued your interest? Let us know!