What are you playing this weekend?

With the weekend comes fun, at least that is what the weekend is supposed to signify. But it only does if you actually do something other than chores you skipped during the week.

Chores are dumb, and life is too short. They will still be waiting on you when the weekend ends, so just skip the work and have a bit of fun playing some video games, like we plan on doing.

This weekend, we're preparing ourselves for the Witch Queen, diving into a remastered release of one of our favorites, and trying something we're a bit LTTP on.

Here's what we're playing this weekend:

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alex Donaldson, Assistant Editor - Final Fantasy 4 Pixel Remaster, Tales of Arise

I'm going to play new releases this weekend, which feels rare at the minute.

First, there's the new-out Final Fantasy 4 Pixel Remaster. FF4 holds a special place in my heart, and that means I'm still relatively thrilled with it coming out in a new, slicker form - even if it's been rereleased and even remade multiple times before.

I've been playing this for a few days, and will probably write about it at some point - but it's a solid version of the game, on par with the ones of FF1-3 we already got. That means it's a definitive version in some way, and annoyingly lacking in others... but it is a 2D version of the game readily available in 2021. I might actually still prefer the 3D Remake, though.

I'll also be diving deep into another Japanese RPG, Tales of Arise. Now, don't get too excited, but I actually think Tales of Arise might be a quiet, subtle little game of the year contender. I'll have more thoughts on this in the coming weeks, I'm sure, but it feels like the most readily accessible entry in the Tales series to date - but without costing the series' soul. I'm loving it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Doranni Williams, Video Producer - Destiny 2

This weekend I’ll be playing Destiny 2, mainly the Trials of Osiris game mode that's seen a major rework, and if you didn't know, Trials is the pinnacle game mode for competitive PvP in Destiny 2 that's only available on weekends.

I've only recently come back to the game after a hiatus of seven seasons, but since the reveal event for The Witch Queen expansion releasing in February, I thought it would be a good idea to jump back in. I need to get used to all the new systems and changes that have happened since I’ve been away so when the new expansion drops, I'm not overwhelmed.

Long story short, I've been enjoying it a lot and it feels like the best state the game has been in for a while and I hope it continues. Also, I'll have a video out next week highlighting a few reasons I've enjoyed my return to Destiny 2. So, if you're thinking about coming back as well, look out for that video.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Nioh: Complete Edition

Because we are mainly an Xbox household, I never had the opportunity to play Nioh on console, and even though it was also released on PC, I was going through one of my phases in 2017 where I was obsessed with LOTRO. I didn’t really want to play anything else, so I didn’t. Well, I am going to remedy that this weekend by finally playing Nioh: Complete Edition.

Recently released on the Epic Games Store alongside the sequel, the game is currently free for the week so I figured I would grab it and give the action- RPG a try.

The setting really appeals to me, and also to my fiance, who will probably end up commandeering the game from me at some point before I can finish it since he doesn’t have an Epic Games Store account - yet. He’s like that sometimes. Don’t even get me started on trying to take turns with Oblivion back in the day on Xbox 360, or most recently, Resident Evil Village.

That's what we are playing this weekend. What are your plans? Tell us. We'd love to know.