What are you playing this weekend?

Of course, as usual, there are more things to do than just play games. Some of us are on vacation, some of us are busy doing house things, there's an anniversary to celebrate, and some of us are just busy, busy, busy in general.

Thankfully, Monday is a bank holiday in the UK, so a few of us have a long weekend to find time to play games. And even for us without a bank holiday, we will find some time to get into some virtual fun.

Here's what we're up to this weekend.

Alex Donaldson, Assistant Editor - Psychonauts 2, Street Fighter 5, Fantasy Football

It's been a pretty busy couple of weeks, what with launching the new-look VG247 and gamescom - and so honestly, I'll be using this long weekend (Monday is a holiday here in the UK) to casually meander my way through some games while relaxing.

So... there's a few things I'm gonna do. For one, I'm simply unable to ignore just how beloved Psychonauts 2 appears to be, including in our excellent review from Ty. So I'm going to play that. Second, there was a bunch of new content added to Street Fighter 5 over the last month - so I'm going to hop back in and try to get myself back up to date. I will, undoubtedly, get crushed in ranked.

Finally, my NFL Fantasy Football draft is coming up next weekend. So I'll spend a lot of this weekend, and the coming week, frantically trying to mock draft and plan for that. Cross your fingers for me, as I've got a truly rubbish draft position.

Sherif Saed, Staff Writer - Riders Republic beta (PC)

I will be honest, I am not entirely sold on the corporate punk-infused Riders Republic. I was never a big fan of Steep, even if I did enjoy some of my time with it. Riders Republic looks to be a more scattershot attempt to capture some of that magic, albeit with many more sports to play, tucked in what looks to be a more interesting open world.

This all sounds well and good, but I am not sure how long it’s going to hold my attention for. Nevertheless, I want to see how it plays, and whether it can balance arcade fun with some form of progression.

Ubisoft just opened up the Riders Republic beta. It’s open until Saturday, which seems a bit early, but there’s probably enough time for me to see what it is.

Dorrani was pretty positive about it overall, so I am encouraged.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Automachef - maybe Two Point Hospital

Automachef is free on the Epic Games Store this week, so I have decided to give it a try.

The game seems right in my wheelhouse considering it’s a resource management puzzler, which is a type of game I really enjoy. In this game, you will design kitchens, program machinery which seems pretty interesting.

Bascially, what you will be doing is building an automated restaurant, then program them to run on their own. While doing this, you will also perform some resource management and scenario puzzles. You may run out of food, or the kitchen may catch fire. You never know what will happen, according to the description.

There are campaign levels, a contacts mode for business, and even a sandbox test mode.

It sounds a bit like Two Point Hospital, but I will find out for sure once I fire it up and spend some time with it. Speaking of Two Point Hospital, I may give it another go too and grab the Culture Shock and A Stitch In Time packs while I am it.

So there you have it. Riding around on bike and doing other extreme sports, designing kitchens and hospitals, and channeling our inner Raz. What do you plan on playing this weekend?