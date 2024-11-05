Pokemon TCG Pocket is a game that can quickly become hard to put down, especially once you get into battling its array of AI decks. The thrill of collecting new Pokemon cards and excitement when you finally open up a rare card, or a card you’ve been hoping for to finally finish off building your dream deck.

But what if there was a way to guarantee your next booster pack contains rare cards? Well, rumor mill suggests that elusive Bent Packs found in Pokemon TCG Pocket may provide just that.

Here’s exactly what Bent Packs are in Pokemon TCG Pocket, and whether or not they can actually guarantee you better pulls.

What are Bent Packs in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

In Pokemon TCG Pocket, Bent Packs are booster packs on the pack-selection carousel that have a bend in the top right-hand corner of them. This has led to speculation that these are ‘heavy packs’ with a higher likelihood of you opening rare cards from them.

The below image shows the visual difference between a standard booster pack and a Bent Pack.

Here is what a standard pack looks like compared to a Bent Pack in Pokemon TCG Pocket. | Image credit: The Pokemon Company/VG247

Do Bent Packs have higher chances of containing rare cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket?

The short answer to whether or not Bent Packs have a higher chance of containing Pokemon TCG Pocket’s rarest cards is no. Every booster pack in the game has set inclusion rates outlined in our card list, and to secretly forgo that in these Bent Packs would technically be breaking the law that surrounds these types of games.

For reference, in the two Bent Packs that I personally opened, I received nothing of note from the first and a Gengar ex from the second. Considering I haven’t received a rare card in the past day or so, that particular Gengar ex was long overdue, if you ask me.

On top of that, one Reddit user — through a small amount of testing — has found that the contents of your booster packs are determined as soon as you decide to open one, rather than after you select a pack from the carousel.

If anything, it’s likely that the inclusion of packs that have visible bends in them is merely a nod to the Pokemon card-collecting community, where bent and heavy packs have been known to possibly contain rarer cards. Back to the grind for now!

