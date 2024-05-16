We're almost certainly going to see Xbox's biggest games on PlayStation soon - report

Microsoft is reportedly considering a "no red line" approach to porting games to PlayStation consoles, in a new strategy to increase margins for its released video games. According to a report by Windows Central, this would include even the company's most excusive and beloved IPs.

The minds behind this move belong to CEO of Microsoft Satya Nadella and CFO Amy Hood, notably folks not inherently tied to the gaming department of the company. While the pair believe this is the right move going forward, apparently many working inside the company are uneasy with this decision and its consequences.

This appears to be somewhat of a follow-up of a previous decision made by Microsoft, in which it ported four games including Hi-Fi Rush created by the wonderful and now-dead Tango Gameworks and Sea of Thieves. When these games did land on other consoles including the PlayStation, they proved quite popular, so there is proof this sort of thing does boost sales.

But you've got to wonder about the long-term consequences of this sort of approach. Xbox has emphasised the importance of Game Pass and its play anywhere goals for years now. But we've seen this approach lead to heavy losses when it comes to actual hardware sales. Only yesterday it was reported that the PS5 had sold roughly five times as many Xbox's in the last quarter - a devastating number any way you look at it. If the biggest Xbox games will end up on the PlayStation anyway, and those with a PC can buy a month of Game Pass here and there when they want, then what's the reason to even buy an Xbox in the first place? What's the unique selling point?

There's an argument that Xbox must fully embrace third-party publishing and Game Pass to succeed here, but the company doesn't seem to be going all in on that idea for some reason. It's a very confusing time for the company, that's for sure.

Do you think this no red line idea is a good one? Would you buy an Xbox if you knew its biggest IPs would eventually come to the PlayStation? Let us know!