Watch the Xbox Developer Direct showcase for January 2025 here

Do you like video games that have something to do with Xbox? Well, if so, you'll probably want to tune into the Xbox Developer Direct show that's taking place later today, January 23. The good news is that you can watch it right here.

Yep, it's 2025 now, and you've almost certainly recovered from the concentrated dose of games you got at The Game Awards to close out 2024, so now it's time for more. More video games. They'll never stop coming. Endless videoi games forever.

Anyway, sorry about that. Today's Xbox Developer Direct is set to kick off at 6PM BST, which is 7PM CET, 10AM PT, and 1PM ET on October 23. All you'll have to do once the time rolls around is click play on the video above, and voilà, the Xbox video games that might also hit other platforms given that's a thing that happens now.

What exactly will you be in for? Well, in its blog post announcing the show, Xbox said there'll be "an inside look at a selection of highly anticipated games coming to Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Game Pass players this year".

As part of that, the publisher's promised that mysterious American Deep South action adventure game South of Midnight, French Final Fantasy-ish RPG Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, and demon shooting, punchy, and slicy thing (come one, you know what Doom is) Doom: The Dark Ages will all be showing up.

There's also a mystery fourth game that's been teased, as we "visit a surprise location to see another studio’s brand new game". What'll it be? Well, you'll just have to tune in to find out. There've been rumours floating round about the likes of an Elder Scrolls: Oblivion remake, but as you know, rumours don't tend to mean much unless they're actually followed by official confirmation at some point.

So, tune in, right here. Go on, I dare you. I know 6PM BST might be past your bedtime, but you've got our permission to stay up, just this once. Don't tell your parents.

What do you want to see at this Xbox Developer Direct, and which of the three pre-announced inclusions are you most interested in? Let us know below!