Watch today's Capcom Spotlight livestream here

Hello Capcom fans! Today is finally the day when the first 2025 Capcom Showcase stream is taking place, bringing with it the latest look at a variety of upcoming games from the Japanese video game giant. It's set up to be a real must-watch for fans of its fighting game collections, the upcoming Onimusha: Way of the Sword release, and of course Monster Hunter Wilds, so we hope you've got an hour or two to yourself.

The showcase kicks off at 5PM EST / 2PM PT / 10PM GMT / 11PM CEST, so without further ado, check out the official livestream down below for all the new info on Capcom's 2025 line-up!

Just hit play a few minutes before the show and settle in. Get some dinner ready, maybe order some in if you're feeling like treating yourself. It's the sad reality that for other parts of the world, specifically those in Central Asia and Eastern Europe, that you're gonna have to stay up a bit later to watch it. But y'know, who hasn't stayed up until 3AM on a Tuesday for video games?

So, what exactly is getting shown off at this Capcom Showcase? Well, the event itself is split into two halves: the Monster hunter portion and the other games, which will be shown off first. We're set to see some more of Onimusha: Way of the Sword. This is an exciting new entry in a long-absent genre that got revealed at The Game Awards last year. All we saw there was a tiny snippet of gameplay, so more of that would be very welcome.

Then the Capcom Fighting Collection 2! This package will feature a feast of old school Capcom fighting game titles including Capcom vs SNK (which is dope), Capcom vs SNK 2 (which is even doper), and Power Stone 2 among others. These collections are a love letter of sorts to old school fans, and have updated online infrastructure to boot.

Speaking of collections, there'll also be the Marvel vs Capcom Fighting Collection, which features many of the super beloved games from that series of IP. Another retro collection sure, but who doesn't love old classics.

Finally, there's the Monster Hunter Wilds portion. This should be one of the last pre-release teases we get before the game actually comes out. It's unclear what exactly we're going to see, but maybe there are still some secrets or surprises locked away and waiting for us later today.

So there you have it, let us know if you're going to tune in later today, and what you're hoping to see!