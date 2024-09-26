Watch the Xbox Tokyo Game Show showcase here

Do you like video games that have something to do with Xbox? Well, if so, you'll probably want to tune into the Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast that's set to air today, September 26, and you can find all the details as to how to do so right here.

Yep, PlayStation's State of Play the other day might have featured look at a whole bunch of games that're also going to be dropping on Xbox, but now it's time for a proper Microsoft thing, complete with plenty of the colour green and the rest of the usual Xbox shebang.

You can watch today's Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2024 broadcast above when it airs at 11AM BST, which is 12PM CEST, 3AM PT, and 6AM ET on September 26. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and boom, you'll be watching some chat from Xbox about video games.

What exactly will you be in for? Well, Xbox has said that that broadcast will feature "an exciting lineup of games from third-party partners primarily based in Japan and across Asia, as well as content from Xbox Game Studios, Blizzard Entertainment, and Bethesda."

If you want more than that, Phil Spencer's recorded a video telling folks to tune in. It's 25 seconds long, starts off with him saying konnichiwa, and seemingly offers little in the way of hints as to what's on tap. The background music's quite relaxing.

So, no real concrete stuff on what to expect, but Xbox's previous TGS broadcasts have usually at least featured some announcements of titles coming to Game Pass alongside other reveals, so a continuation that foprmula seems like a strong bet. If you want to watch 2023's edition to help prepare youself, you can do that here.

What do you think we'll see at this Xbox Tokyo Game Show broadcast? Let us know below.