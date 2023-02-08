Watch the Nintendo Direct here

Nintendo will host its first Nintendo Direct of the year this afternoon, and you can can watch it with us.

For some reason the company is hosting it a bit late this time, so it may be a bit dark in your region when it airs.

It kicks off at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK.

The presentation will last around 40 minutes and it will focus on games coming in the first half of this year.

We might hear more about Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which is out in March, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, out in May.

It's possile we'll hear more on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and maybe even get a release date considering we already know the price. Pikmin 4 may appear, and who knows - maybe there'll even be an update on Metroid 4.

There are other games in the pipeline for Switch, so we'll just have to watch the presentation to find out what all is in store.