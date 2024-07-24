A deep dive into the gameplay of EA Sports FC 25, the next iteration of EA's recently renamed series about kicking it in the goal, is set to arrive on July 25, and you can watch it here.

This follows the reveal trailer for the follow-up to EA Sports FC 24 arriving last week, bringing with it an Ultimate Edition cover which looks a lot like a football-themed murder mystery movie.

You'll be able to watch EA Sports FC 25's gameplay deep dive right above this text, once it goes live on July 25, just before 4PM BST, which is 11AM ET, 8AM PT, 5PM CEST, and 12AM JST. All you'll have to do is click play right there, and you'll have a bunch of virtual footy stuff toe-punted at your skull harder than any league two centre back with a cannon of a right foot could deliver it.

If you're want a bit of a heads up on the kind of things you might see in action, reading through our EA Sports FC 25 preview is a good idea, as it's packed with details and should generally help you gauge whether the changes coming to EA football sim this year are enough to get you on board.

During the preview event for the game, we also learned that FC 25 is finally making duplicate storage for untradeable Ultimate Team items a thing and will implement a paid season pass for Ultimate Team, Career Mode and Pro Clubs, so make sure to read about those developments.

Aside from that, just enjoy the gameplay deep dive, hopefully it'll help gegenpress all the right buttons for you ahead of the game's release on September 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.