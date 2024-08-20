Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live 2024 here

Hello there. It's that time again, there's a big show about video games set to roar into life, and we're here to tell you how you can slam its big broadcasts into your eyeballs. Gamescom 2024 is the one this time around, and you can watch its big main stream - Gamescom Opening Night Live - right here.

Yup, chuck any plans you might have for one certain evening at the very least out of the window, it's time to have people talk to you about that thing we all like via trailers, interviews and gameplay showcases they've put an almost terrifying amount of effort into. While there's a lot to Gamescom, as is the case with most of these sorts of events, we've focused on providing details for the main show where Geoff Keighley does a thing below.

You can watch Gamescom Opening Night Live - the showcase that serves to kick off all the show's action - today, August 20, above when it airs at 7:00PM BST, which is 8PM CEST, 2PM ET and 11AM PT. Seriously, just click play right there when the time hits, and boom, you'll be seeing all the video games for about two hours or so. There'll also be a pre-show kicking off half an hour before the main ONL broadcast, if you fancy tuning in to that.

What exactly is on the docket, you ask? Well, we know for sure there'll be showings from a list of games that includes Call of Duty Black Ops 6, Monster Hunter Wilds, Dune Awakening, Civilization 7, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. Meanwhile, Keighley's teased what looks to be a new horror game with a trailer which declares that 'The Beast is Coming' and Hideo Kojima's gotten back aboard the Death Stranding 2 actor tease train over the past couple of days.

On the other hand, Keighley's confirmed that Hollow Knight: Silksong ain't showing up, so hard luck silksongers. Hey, at least you were told in advance not to get your hopes up this time, swings and roundabouts.

As alluded to earlier, ONL isn't all that's on at Gamescom, and you can tune into all of the other bits and showcases that're set to follow it over the next few days via streams you'll find here, no matter whether you're looking for Xbox's various broadcasts or are really into the Gamescom Awards Show.

So, there you go, watch the things and make sure to check out all of our coverage of things from all of these things.

What are you most hyped up about ahead of Gamescom 2024? Let us know below.