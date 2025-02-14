Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Call of Duty: Warzone are coming together in a crossover your kids and / or dad will be really happy about

A new set of colourful characters have been revealed for Call of Duty: Warzone in a brief but bombshell new teaser video. It's the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! It looks like the four brothers will take up the spotlight in the game's next IP crossover. If you don't know who they are, ask your dad.

The trailer, a very short cinematic reveal posted on official Call of Duty social platforms, has Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo pop their heads up out of the sewers, looking up at all the chaos going on up above. We're left with a "coming soon" message at the end, so there's no word on when exactly they'll be blessing the game.

This isn't the first time that TMNT has done video game crossovers. Only a few months ago, there was a custom island added to Fortnite that allowed players to hop into a side-scrolling TMNT beat 'em up style game mode, as well as dedicated TMNT skins that were added back in December 2023. In addition, even Street Fighter 6 had a TMNT crossover a while back. So these turtles seem to get around. Something fans of the brothers will obviously be happy about.

Are you excited to shoot the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (in game)? Let us know below!