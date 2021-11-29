Excited for the new Call of Duty Warzone map? The Pacific island of Caldera, the newest location of Raven Software’s hugely popular battle royale, is almost here ready for us to drop in and inevitably die to a pair of Kali sticks. But, you might be wondering when the new Warzone map is coming out - surely it should have been by now?

To help clear up any confusion, this short guide will take you through when you’ll be able to jump into the new Warzone map so you’ll know exactly when to book some days off and get your grind on.

When is the new Warzone Map release date?

The final release date for Caldera is December 9 for all players. This means that no matter what games you own, you’ll be able to download the update and hop into the new content. Warzone updates have previously gone live at midnight EDT, so that's 12AM EDT / 9PM PDT / 5AM GMT

If you own Call of Duty: Vanguard, good news! You’ll be able to access Caldera a whole day early on December 8. You’ll be able to bring your full collection of pumped up World War two weapons (or just the MP40, let’s be honest) to Warzone ahead of the pack.

For those with an eye for video game release dates, you might have realised that this means Caldera becomes accessible the same day that Halo Infinite - likely the biggest FPS competitor to Call of Duty this year. There’s not been a reason given for the delay to Caldera, but regardless of the intention this delay will surely drag players away from 343 Industries’ brilliant shooter. Whether it can continue to do so going forward, we’ll have to sit tight and find out!

For those feeling a little sad that Verdansk is being sent to the gulag, perhaps forever, there’s still some time to experience the best the map had to offer with Operation Flashback! Or, if you’re super keen to take a look at what’s coming, the Secrets of the Pacific can give you a sneak peek at what’s on the horizon.

