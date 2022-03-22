Best Warzone Kar98k (MW) loadout: Best attachments, perks, and secondary weapon

Best Warzone Kar98k (MW) loadout: Best attachments, perks, and secondary weaponLooking for the best kar98k Warzone loadout? We've got a list of attachments, perks, and backup guns you should take!
As such, we’ve created this short and sweet Kar98k loadout that’ll let you know what attachments, secondary weapon, perks and equipment to take alongside this legendary sniper rifle.
Best Warzone Kar98k Loadout
- Best Kar98k Attachments
- Best Kar98k secondary weapon
- Best Kar98k perks, tactical, and lethal equipment
Best Kar98k Attachments
The idea for this build is to create a dominating long range weapon able to easily take the heads off other players you see. However, the gun also needs to be easy to use, without many barriers in the form of subpar stability and accuracy. .
Our build is as follows:
- Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
- Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6
- Laser: Tac Laser
- Optic:Sniper Scope
- Stock:FTAC Sport Comb
- Underbarrel: Bipod
- Rear Grip: Stippled Grip tape
- Perk: FMJ
With these attachments, the Kar98k is a dream to use. With a super high effective range thanks to the muzzle, recoil control from the barrel and stability from the tripod, this gun is perfect for setting up an angle on enemy squads from far away. The only thing you need to be careful for is the ADS speeds, which make it tricky on occasion to quickly set up for a shot.
Best Kar98k secondary weapon
As the Kar98k is so powerful at long range, it only makes sense to bring along a powerful close range weapon. You could bring along any shotgun, SMG, or hip fire assault rifle you personally prefer, but we recommend the Welgun. This weapon is an incredibly powerful SMG added in season 1.5 of Warzone Pacific, and absolutely chews through enemies at close to medium ranges.
Our recommended Welgun attachments are as follows:
- Muzzle: Recoil Booster
- Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded
- Optic: Slate Reflector
- Stock: Removed stock
- Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop
- Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags
- Ammunition: Hollow Point
- Rear Grip: Fabric Gripe
- Perk: Acrobatic
- Perk 2: Quick
Best Kar98k perks, tactical, and lethal equipment
Now that we've established the best weapons to use in a Kar98k build, the final major choice you'll have to make is what perks and equipment to take. In terms of the perks you'll want, we've picked out the following:
- Perk 1: Double Time
- Perk 2: Overkill
- Perk 3: Combat Scout
As for tactical and lethal equipment, you can pick what you prefer for the most part. However, we like to bring thermite and health stims with this loadout. Thermite is a great grenade type that can be used to stick oncoming players and vehicles, while health stims are brilliant when you're trying to dash towards a new angle, or rush into a building away from incoming cluster strikes..
Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the Kar98k?
If you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, unlocking the Kar98k is simple enough! All you need to do is reach level 33 - at which point the gun is all yours! If you’re a Vanguard only player, you’re out of luck. However, the Vanguard Kar98k isn’t too shabby, and makes for a great replacement option.For more Warzone content, check out our best Warzone Pacific loadouts page, as well as our report on there not being another Call of Duty in 2023!