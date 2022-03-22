Best Warzone Kar98k (MW) loadout: Best attachments, perks, and secondary weapon

A greatis incredibly important for any seriousplayer these days. The gun has been a dominating force in Warzone ever since the game first came out, ascending even higher with the massive sniper overhaul back in Verdansk. In modern times,it is largely believed to be the best sniper in available to players.

As such, we’ve created this short and sweet Kar98k loadout that’ll let you know what attachments, secondary weapon, perks and equipment to take alongside this legendary sniper rifle.

Best Warzone Kar98k Loadout

Best Kar98k Attachments

The idea for this build is to create a dominating long range weapon able to easily take the heads off other players you see. However, the gun also needs to be easy to use, without many barriers in the form of subpar stability and accuracy. .

Our build is as follows:

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6

Laser: Tac Laser

Optic: Sniper Scope

Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Underbarrel: Bipod

Rear Grip: Stippled Grip tape

Perk: FMJ

With these attachments, the Kar98k is a dream to use. With a super high effective range thanks to the muzzle, recoil control from the barrel and stability from the tripod, this gun is perfect for setting up an angle on enemy squads from far away. The only thing you need to be careful for is the ADS speeds, which make it tricky on occasion to quickly set up for a shot.

Best Kar98k secondary weapon

As the Kar98k is so powerful at long range, it only makes sense to bring along a powerful close range weapon. You could bring along any shotgun, SMG, or hip fire assault rifle you personally prefer, but we recommend the Welgun. This weapon is an incredibly powerful SMG added in season 1.5 of Warzone Pacific, and absolutely chews through enemies at close to medium ranges.

Our recommended Welgun attachments are as follows:

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Barrel: 320mm SA Shrouded

Optic: Slate Reflector

Stock: Removed stock

Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

Ammunition: Hollow Point

Rear Grip: Fabric Grip e

e Perk: Acrobatic

Perk 2: Quick

Best Kar98k perks, tactical, and lethal equipment

Now that we've established the best weapons to use in a Kar98k build, the final major choice you'll have to make is what perks and equipment to take. In terms of the perks you'll want, we've picked out the following:

Perk 1 : Double Time

: Double Time Perk 2 : Overkill

: Overkill Perk 3: Combat Scout

As for tactical and lethal equipment, you can pick what you prefer for the most part. However, we like to bring thermite and health stims with this loadout. Thermite is a great grenade type that can be used to stick oncoming players and vehicles, while health stims are brilliant when you're trying to dash towards a new angle, or rush into a building away from incoming cluster strikes..

Warzone Pacific - How do you unlock the Kar98k?

If you own Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, unlocking the Kar98k is simple enough! All you need to do is reach level 33 - at which point the gun is all yours! If you’re a Vanguard only player, you’re out of luck. However, the Vanguard Kar98k isn’t too shabby, and makes for a great replacement option.