Warzone 2.0 release time and pre-load explained

Warzone 2.0 is launching tomorrow, which means we’ve not got long to wait until the next big battle royale launches on our PCs and consoles.

As the new Warzone release, we’re getting some major overhauls to the usual experience. This includes new guns, a new map, a new battle pass and tweaks to the usual formula.

As such, we’ve written out this page informing you on the Warzone 2.0 release time, as well as everything you need to know about Warzone 2.0

Check out the Warzone 2.0 launch trailer here!

When is the Warzone 2.0 release time?

The Warzone 2.0 release date is Wednesday November 16.

As for the Warzone 2.0 release time, it depends on what part of the world you live in. We’ve got the schedule launch times for Warzone 2.0 among major western territories below:

USA (West Coast) : 10AM PT

: 10AM PT USA (East Coast) : 1PM ET

: 1PM ET UK : 6PM GMT

: 6PM GMT Europe: 7PM CET

Warzone 2.0 pre-load details

Be sure to pre-load so you can play Warzone 2.0 ASAP!

You can pre-load Warzone 2.0 right now ahead of the official launch of the battle royale and season 1 launch.

According to PC requirements, the pre-load download size is 125GB, which is massive. That size may be smaller for consoles, but you’re still likely looking at a download of over 100GB, so we recommend getting that download started as soon as possible.

When is Warzone 1 shutting down?

With the launch of Warzone 2.0, the original Warzone will be taken down while the developers focus on the new release. It will be offline starting Wednesday, November 16 at the following times:

USA (West Coast) : 8AM PT

: 8AM PT USA (East Coast) : 1AM ET

: 1AM ET UK : 4PM GMT

: 4PM GMT Europe: 5PM CET

What’s new in Warzone 2.0

In Warzone 2.0, you can expect a bunch of drastic changes that are sure to flip the Warzone experience you’ve grown to love on its head.

First, Warzone 2.0 will have a new map: AL Mazrah! It's a massive battleground players will fight over, with multiple circles opening up during the end game and several PVE areas spread around for those who want some extra loot.

Al Mazrah looks way different from the previous maps we've played.

Loadouts have remained largely the same in Warzone 2.0. However, if you want to earn them early, you can clear out a stronghold filled with ai enemies. These are scattered around the map, and provide combat-focused players a way of earning an edge on the competition if they’re willing to get their hands dirty.

For an even tougher challenge, there’s the black site. This requires the Black Site key, and contains tougher enemies and a juggernaut boss that you’ll need to take down. Doing so will provide a permanent weapon blueprint, as well as loads of legendary items and a permanent UAV around the Black Site.

Buy Station sells custom weapons, rather than loadouts. Also, Buy Stations have a limited stock, so you can’t always get what you want if players have already pulled up and bought it out.

A new backpack system is also in Warzone 2.0, shared with the new DMZ mode. You can swap out stuff equipped with stuff in your backpack on the go, so you can stock up on useful gear and take it with you for fights.

There are new vehicles in Warzone 2.0, as well as a fuel system, which will prevent players from endlessly driving around in the final circle to stall out games. These vehicles come with new mechanics, such as the ability to lean out of windows to shoot, climb on the roof for a quick escape, and detailed vehicle damage system allowing for parts of your car to fly off.

An enhanced ping and looking for group system has also been added, meaning you can better match up and communicate with strangers on the internet. Neato!

We can’t forget about the new Gulag in Warzone 2.0! It’s 2v2 this time instead of 1v1, so you’ll be randomly paired with another player when you’re dropped in. Also, the new Gulag has a jailer who jumps down with a minigun to cause havoc. If you kill the jailer, all four contestants come back. Or, you can just kill the other two players.

Interrogation is an interesting addition. instead of executing an enemy when they’re down, you can interrogate them to ping their squad on the map. This is bound to come in use during games, especially when you’ve caught a player overextending.

Finally, proximity chat. What a brilliant addition. This means you can collaborate with other players nearby in Gulags, or more important, chat trash with other players you run into out in the wild.

With that, we’ve wrapped up our Warzone 2.0 pe-release overview! We hope you have a great time jumping in day one!

