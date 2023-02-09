Warzone 2 Steam player count has spooked some players, as faith in the game falters

The joint Steam player count for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0 has dropped to an 87,000 24-hour peak, leaving a portion of the player base concerned for the game’s future as Season 2 quickly approaches.

This info comes from Steam Charts, which while by no means is the concrete word on a game’s total player base, does provide some insight into how a game is doing. The game had been met with much criticism across both Warzone and the multiplayer modes, leaving many disappointed with the game.

Can the new map Ashika Island save the game? Watch the trailer to know what's coming.

Taking a quick look at the Warzone Reddit, people are sharing their thoughts on the current state of the game and whether these numbers indicate a rough patch for the game. “That’s what happens when you make a broken game and don’t fix it,” writes Freddiewop, while others point to a lack of content or balance patches for the game’s woes.

It’s not all one-sided though. Some have correctly pointed out that Steam is just one portion of the total game’s player base. There are still those booting up the Battle.net launcher to get some Warzone time in and let's not forget the humongous communities on PlayStation and Xbox.

Also, while roughly 80,000 players is quite a drop from the 400,000 the game had on launch, it’s worth noting that this is at the tail end of a long first season. Not only that, but the season is largely disliked by a decent chunk of the player base. It’s obviously bad news, but not entirely unexpected.

Even some of the game’s most popular players have considered diving into other FPS games. TimtheTatMan, one of the largest FPS influencers and streamers, recently decided to give Call of Duty Mobile a go after comparing the content featured there compared to Warzone 2.

So will Season 2 for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 save the game? Well some of the new additions coming to Warzone have gone down well with the passionate diehards who weren’t happy with the big changes in the new game. As for Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer… some new maps and weapons are on the way. Not a huge amount to tide people over, but with a balance patch perhaps it’s enough to keep a large portion of community content for now.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Warzone and Modern Warfare? Do you think Season 2 can give it a second chance at life? Let us know below!