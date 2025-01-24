Warner Bros Games CEO is leaving the company in the wake of MultiVersus and Suicide Squad fumbles

The CEO of Warner Bros Games - David Haddad - has announced his departure from the company following a rough few years in terms of the company's video game releases. It looks as though games like MultiVersus and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League haven't hit expectations set by the media giant.

Speaking to Variety, Warner Bros Discovery's global streaming and games CEO stated, "David has thoughtfully and purposefully chosen a time when our release schedule is lighter which will help minimize disruption to our ongoing projects and strategic plans and allow this team to smoothly prepare for its next record-breaking title". Haddad will stay on for three months while a replacement is established.

Variety has also written, thanks to information from a source, that in spite of this roadbump there is not intention to sell off the gaming division. Instead, a change in leadership is the sole priority at the current time. In an internal call yesterday, it was confirmed that Haddad will be leaving, with the soon-to-be former CEO saying the following to his peers according to VGC,

"I am so proud of everything we’ve accomplished together at Warner Bros. Games during my time with the company. It has been an absolute pleasure working on and building our iconic gaming franchises, and I will continue to be an enthusiastic supporter of this talented team’s future endeavors. I look forward to working on the next chapter of my career and will always be grateful for my time with Warner Bros. Games."

The struggles impacting the gaming division of Warner Bros has been no secret. MultiVersus, that first released in a limited open beta, proved extremely popular initially. However, upon its full release months later, it quickly lost steam among casual Warner Bros fans and fighting game players. As of writing, the game has has hit a peak player count of 1,144 on Steam in the past month.

Suicide Squad on the other hand has seen a series of issues. It didn't launch to a particularly high number of players considering how long it was in development. Not to mention, the game was met with mixed reviews.

What the company really needs is a big win, but where can it come from? Well, Dune appears to be the hot IP under its IP umbrella, and you've got Dune Awakening on the horizon. Perhaps if it pops off, it'll point the way for the department's future. That future, regardless of outside factors, will need to be led by a strong CEO. We'll have to sit back and wait a while to find out who'll be steering the ship to safer waters.