WarioWare: Get It Together reviews round up - all the scores

WarioWare: Get It Together reviews round up - all the scoresMini-game mayhem reviews.
WarioWare: Get It Together reviews have landed, and we have complied a list of scores for your convenience.
The game finds Wario and a cast of characters sucked into a video game complete with a story mode chock-full of microgames.
For the first time in a WarioWare game, you will control the fella along with buddies such as Jimmy T, Ashley, and 9-Volt. You can play story mode by yourself or with friends in both local and wireless co-op mode.
There is also a Variety Pack which is a competitive party mode for friends playing locally. You can compete in microgames, play volleyball, and work together - or not - with up to four players. Whether it's a platformer, strategy game, or battle royale, you can find out who is the best of the lot.
You can also participate in the Wario Cup, which is a rotating weekly high score challenge. There is even a Ranked Mode with an online leaderboard.
WarioWare: Get It Together is out on Spetember 10 for Switch, and if you want to try it before you buy it, there is a demo available now.
Review scores are below, and as usual, each is based on 10 being the highest unless noted.
WarioWare: Get It Together reviews
- The VG247 Review - 4/5: A wonderfully infectious game to play alone, but the true value is playing with others.
- Nintendo Life - 9
- Gamespot - 8
- PCmag - 4/5
- The Sixth Axis - 8
- Comicbook - 4/5
- Game Informer - 7.75
- Destuctoid - 7.5
- The Gamer - 3.5/5
- Twinfinite - 3.5/5
- IGN - 7
- Metro UK - 6
- VGC - 3/5
- Polygon - No Score System
- Eurogamer - Recommended
- ArsTechnica - No Score System