WarioWare: Get It Together reviews round up - all the scores

WarioWare: Get It Together reviews have landed, and we have complied a list of scores for your convenience.

The game finds Wario and a cast of characters sucked into a video game complete with a story mode chock-full of microgames.

For the first time in a WarioWare game, you will control the fella along with buddies such as Jimmy T, Ashley, and 9-Volt. You can play story mode by yourself or with friends in both local and wireless co-op mode.

There is also a Variety Pack which is a competitive party mode for friends playing locally. You can compete in microgames, play volleyball, and work together - or not - with up to four players. Whether it's a platformer, strategy game, or battle royale, you can find out who is the best of the lot.

You can also participate in the Wario Cup, which is a rotating weekly high score challenge. There is even a Ranked Mode with an online leaderboard.

WarioWare: Get It Together is out on Spetember 10 for Switch, and if you want to try it before you buy it, there is a demo available now.

Review scores are below, and as usual, each is based on 10 being the highest unless noted.

WarioWare: Get It Together reviews