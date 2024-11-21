One of the best co-op games just got one of its biggest updates ever, and at 95% off you’d better get ready to join the rat race

It may be hard to believe, but Warhammer: Vermintide 2, which came out all the way back in 2018, continues to receive updates this many years later. Most recently, the game’s long-in-development Versus PvP mode finally made it out, allowing players to fight each other for the first time.

And that’s not even the end of it, developer Fatshark continues to work on the game, promising even more updates in December and beyond. The best part? Vermintide 2 is currently on sale at a silly price that should really convince anyone who has not yet tried it to jump in.

The base version of Vermintide 2 is 95% off on Steam until November 26. The Legacy Edition, which includes most of the game’s add-ons, is on sale for 76% off. Finally, the supercharged Content Bundle comes with all DLC, and it can be yours for 71% off. All bundles also include a copy of the game, of course, but you do get a discount if you already own it.

Vermintide 2 is well-regarded as one of the best first-person melee games, and one of the most rewarding co-op games. The four-player action game has high replayability, distinct classes to choose from, and continues to hold the attention of a sizeable player base on Steam and elsewhere.

Though it is a bit old, now may actually be a great time to jump into Vermintide 2. Patch 6.0, which just came out, reworks the game’s progression systems specifically to accommodate new players. There’s also a new handbook feature that explains many of the basic mechanics so that anyone new to the (anti)rat race can get up to speed quickly.

Vermintide 2, of course, is playable solo with bots, and though you may not make it far into its challenging missions, you’re at least going to enjoy its supreme melee combat. You can also stick to the lower difficulties if you want to avoid dealing with other people.