Warhammer 40K: Darktide may be coming to PlayStation 5, according to a Taiwanese game rating

Warhammer 40K: Darktide - one of the best Warhammer games in recent years and a very good co-op shooter - may be popping up on the PS5 according to a Taiwanese game rating.

This rating, spotted by Gematsu, has seemingly listed the game as incoming to the Sony platform, though there hasn't been any official announcement by Fatshark or Sony for that matter as of writing. Whether this is a canary in the coal mine for a larger announcement in the near future, or a fumbled entry on a national rating platform historically fumble-averse will surely be revealed in the coming weeks or months.

Darktide has been trucking along rather nicely since its release. Originally let out into the wild in a peculiar state, with some genuine flaws tied to progression and performance, time has only made the game more inticing. These days, being blessed with notable major content updates, it's one of the better co-op PvE shooters out there. It's been doing rather well on both the PC and Xbox up until now, so PS5 players will surely be keen to hop into a game at its best.

We're nearing two years since it's console exclusive release in November 2022, which is a chunky stretch on a specific platform to be certain. This comes at a time when Xbox has been taking the leap towards a platform agnostic approach with multiple exclusive games. Fingers crossed the game performs well on a new platform, if or when it actually drops there.

Would you be keen for a PS5 version of Darktide? Let us know below!