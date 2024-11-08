Warhammer 40,000: Darktide finally comes to PS5 this December, and it's going to be PS5 Pro Enhanced

PlayStation players have waited long enough for this one, but it’s finally becoming a reality. Fatshark announced this week that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is officially coming to PS5 on December 3.

Longtime fans of the Swedish developer should be very familiar with the studio’s seeming love of releasing games and major updates towards the end of the year, and this clearly hasn’t changed.

The PS5 version of Darktide arrives over a year after the release of the (itself delayed) Xbox version, and two years on from the initial PC release. Darktide is, without question, a much better and bigger game now than it was in late 2022.

Those picking up the game on PlayStation will get the most up-to-date version of the co-op shooter-melee hybrid, although Fatshark didn’t say anything about cross-play support with PC and Xbox.

All standard PS5 features are supported, including the DualSense haptic feedback. The recently-released PS5 Pro will also offer you a better experience, with a 60fps framerate at 4K resolution. On a standard PS5, you’ll be able to pick between Performance (1440p at 60fps), and Quality (4k at 30fps).

The game is available now to pre-order on the PlayStation Store. PlayStation Plus subscribers will receive a 10% discount on the Standard Edition, and 15% on the Imperial Edition. Speaking of which, the Imperial Edition also unlocks six days early, not to mention comes with in-game currency and a couple of unique cosmetics.