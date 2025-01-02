The Space Marine 2 content train is not stopping in 2025, and Saber has revealed what to expect

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 developer Saber Interactive has revealed a little bit of what we can expect from the co-op shooter in 2025. Just before the end of 2024, the studio posted something of a roadmap that includes various bits of new content due out in 2025.

While the 2025 calendar is (understandably) looking a little light compared to last year’s, we are getting new PvE as well as PvP content.

Starting off with PvE, the biggest news is undoubtedly the arrival of Horde Mode, which Saber confirmed last year. Unfortunately, we still don’t have a release date for it, and it sounds like it won’t be in the game until “later in 2025.”

In the more immediate future, Season 3 will introduce Prestige Rank, which will open up new upgrades for the various classes. The blog post also confirmed that Space Marine 2 will be getting new Operations, and new enemies. Those who already mastered the current content will be happy to know that a new difficulty level is in the works, too, and with it, new rewards will be available to unlock.

PvP is looking no less exciting, with a new map set indoors, with narrow corridors and a layout that encourages close-quarter combat. 2025 will also mark the official arrival of custom lobbies, which will be available as part of patch 7.0. The system will offer the ability to select from a few base modifiers, as well as control the number of players per match (though no larger than 6v6). Other parameters like round time limit and score are also among the available options. The even more exciting news is that you’ll be able to allow more than two players per class, meaning all six can be a single class - should you want it.

Image credit: Saber Interactive, Focus Entertainment.

In-game community events are also part of the calendar for 2025, and the first one already kicked off, and will be available all the way until January 20. The Decimation Event tasks players with winning ten times in Operations. It’s fairly doable, and finishing it earns you the the Mark 11 Hell’s Teeth Pattern Chainsword skin.

The cosmetic content train will keep on rolling in 2025, too, with the release of The Salamander Champion, available in PvE and PvP. He’s a sniper, a class that hasn’t seen much love in terms of new cosmetics since the release of the game.

Speaking of customisation, more elements will be added throughout the year. Saber showed off the Mark 6 Corvus as one of the new pieces coming to the game. Beyond that, you can also expect the Datavault to be available on the Battle Barge. This one is admittedly a little less exciting, but it will let you read up on enemy details, and also serve as another way to spend your in-game currency.

Though it is largely a fairly straightforward video game, Space Marine 2 was well-received for that very reason. It was among my favourite games of 2024, and I’ll certainly be returning to it in the new year to play the new content.