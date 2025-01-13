Warframe has added its most fantastical grind yet: kissing another human

Warframe has added its most ambitious feature yet, one that offers a truly fresh and otherworldly experience. Having a new year's kiss with someone you like. Finally, a real relationship with someone who thinks my Chroma Prime melee crit build is cool. Thanks Aoi.

This addition comes as a small but impactful update to the Warframe 1999 expansion. For those unaware, a major part of Warframe 1999 is getting to know a cast of colourful characters fighting back against Techrot and Scaldra in a grunge-inspired city on the edge. These characters, who start as abrasive strangers, can be won over to your side, building strong friendships and yes, even romantic relationships.

This kiss scene acts as a sort of climactic pay off to those who've gone out of their way to take the romantic route with one of these characters, although a friendly alternative scene exists for those who wanted to keep things strictly professional. All jokes aside, it's a cool ittle bit of pay off for those who spent their New Years playing the game and farming Cyte-9 blueprints that never drop.

It's also a nice little bonus for players that's a little bit off the beaten path. It's not the only example in Warframe 1999, those who solo the secret Scaldra tank using one of the featured warframes (Mag, Excalibur, etc) have earned themselves a special cosmetic for their account and hangout. This, alongside the new kiss scene, just adds layers of depth to an already intriguing update. Well worth checking out, if you've not tried the game out yet.

Personally speaking, I recommend getting friendly with everyone's favourite British sniper Quinncy, giving him a kiss, then throwing him headfirst into the Helminth for that sweet, sweet subsume ability. Quinncy would surely love that. You can even buy the new Protoframe skin so it looks like Quinncy while you do it! Talk about romantic!

Meanwhile, while we're all having fun here smooching people and blowing up tanks, Hunhow is still alone in the ocean. Where's his new year's kiss, huh? He's just swimming around, hitting on fish. Did you even think to invite him to your new year celebration? Did you grab him a pizza? No. Goes to show how good of a friend you really are. The Second Dream was years ago bud, fogive and forget.