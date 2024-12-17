Warframe does it again, turning another mobility bug into a permanent feature

Almost a decade ago, Warframe players were using weapons like The Tipedo to send themselves flying through the air at ludicrous speeds. This turned the mobility game on its heads, allowing folks with the dexterity to do so to quickly soar through levels. Digital Extremes, rather than remove this bug, made it a feature. Now, with Warframe 1999, it seems a similar revolution in the mobility game has happened again.

This is all thanks to the motorbike, a summonable bit of gear that allows players to jump on their own personal two-wheeled vehicle at will. This is meant to be only usable in new Warframe 1999 missions - a way to quickly traverse the sprawling city recently added to the game. However, players quickly learned that you could summon this in missions outside of this new content, allowing for vehicular speeds where it is absolutely not intended.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Announced in-game, as well as on the official Warframe Reddit, the team has seemingly decided to let things ride. Megan Everett, the Warframe community director, provided some additional info on what will be fixed to make the whole situation works. This includes this leniency not applying to other traversal vehicles, not being able to use the motorbike in Archwing missions (as bikes can't fly, duh), and any gamebreaking issues stemming from this decision being fixed in due time.

It's a wonderful decision, honestly. When Warframe actually embraced bullet jumping it added a whole new layer to the game, forcing players to master movement skills to really make the most out of their time. It also allowed for greater verticality. One wonders if boss fights like the Ropalolyst would even be possible without this decision. The choice to make motorbikes usable in regular missions opens up all kinds of interesting possibilities.

Let us know what you think about this? Do you appreciate this decision? Or is it all a bit too much? Let us know below!