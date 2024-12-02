Warcraft 1 and Warcraft 2 are set to be pulled from GOG, but the storefront says it'll be sticking to its plans to preserve them

Warcraft 1 and Warcraft 2 are set to be delisted from GOG later this month, but the PC storefront says that isn't going to stop it from offering the support it pledged to the two games when it included them in the initial batch of titles for the new preservation program it announced last month.

If you're out of the loop, GOG announced that a starter pool of 100 games including the likes of Fallout: New Vegas and Diablo + Hellfire, had been picked out to recieve support from the storefront with the aim of ensuring they'll remain “up to date and ready to run on current and future PC setups”. GOG suggested that its aim is to gradually increase the amount of games it offers this support for over the next few years.

In a new blog post, GOG revealed that both classic Warcraft titles are "scheduled to be delisted from GOG on December 13, at the publisher's request".

This news comes not long after Blizzard dropped its own remasters of Warcraft 1 - aka Warcraft: Orcs & Humans - and Warcraft 2 during the Warcraft 30th anniversary direct last month, because of course it does.

"We're incredibly proud of the work we've done on Warcraft 1 and Warcraft 2, bringing them back to life after decades of unavailability," GOG wrote in its post, "Through our efforts, we've introduced several new features to both titles, including multiplayer support over LAN and enhanced graphical options like antialiasing and anisotropic filtering."

— GOG.COM (@GOGcom) December 2, 2024

It also added that this delisting isn't the end of the road when it comes to the storefront providing the support the games were due to get as part of that preservation program, announcing an extra wrinkle to that inititaive, which is as follows: "Once a game joins the Program, we pledge to maintain its compatibility even if it gets delisted from the store. This means that owners of those titles can still expect a seamless experience and tech support for those titles. This also considers potential changes in Windows OS that may impact games' playability."

So, there you go, if you choose to buy the GOG versions of Warcrafts 1 and 2 before they're pulled, or if they're already in your library, they'll still get that support.

Do you plan on scooping these classic WOWs up on GOG before they go, and have you been busy playing those frieshly released Blizzard remasters? Let us know below!