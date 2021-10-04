Wanted: Dead is a stylish action game from ex-Ninja Gaiden devs with a lot of limb-chopping

Publisher 110 Industries had one hell of a showing at this year's TGS. The company's most impressive-looking project, however, is Wanted: Dead. This new third-person action game blends melee combat and shooting.

The sci-fi game - coming to PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S in 2022 - is developed by a team of former Team Ninja staff, whose credits include Ninja Gaiden, Dead or Alive - and, as the trailer likes to point out, Dead or Alive Xtreme Beach Volleyball.

Wanted: Dead takes place in a future Hong Kong where synthetics and people with synthetic replacements face discrimination, as the world shifts to more "orthodox" options, leaving synthetics to do menial jobs.

We play as Hannah Stone, the leader of an extra-judicial task force who goes around chopping people's limbs off (and occasionally shooting them). The game is taking inspiration from a bunch of action greats. Though the shooting looks a little stiff, melee combat borrows a little from Metal Gear Rising; with an impressive dismemberment system and some fluid animations.

In the press release, the developers highlighted the game's "cool slow-motion sequences", and included a Wilhelm scream in the trailer, so you know their hearts are in the right place.

There’s also this other video for a slightly uneasy in-universe cooking show, starring none other than Metal Gear Solid 5’s Stefanie Joosten (Quiet), who’s also working with the same publisher on a mech action game. Catch the Wanted: Dead reveal trailer, featuring a glimpse at gameplay, above.