If you ask Walton Goggins, Fallout season 1 was "extraordinary", but season 2 "blows it out of the water", so you better cross your irradiated fingers and toes we don't have to wait too long for it

Filming for Fallout season 2 is still currently underway, and if The Ghoul himself is to be believed, we're in for a doozy of a season.

The problem with the passage of time is that we have to let it happen in order to get to the things we want. That means as much as many of us might want Fallout season 2 right this second, we're going to have to wait until it's done. Unfortunately, it's not done, but it is seemingly filming again after production was paused due to the LA fires, as in a brief interview with Deadline lead actor Walton Goggins (who plays The Ghoul in the show) shared a small update about the upcoming second season, as well as his excitement for it.

"We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought Season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it," Goggins said. "This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen."

Walton Goggins teases #Fallout Season 2 : "I thought Season 1 was extraordinary… This blows it out of the water" pic.twitter.com/B1BmmGC8t3 — Deadline (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2025

That obviously hypes up season 2 quite a bit, which is once again going to make that whole passage of time thing all the more annoying for those of you that enjoyed the first season, but alas, unless time travel is invented tomorrow (or yesterday? I don't know how it works, sue me), you're stuck waiting like everybody else.

Season 2 will also see the arrival of some fresh but familiar failures in its cast, including Home Alone's very own Macaulay Culkin, and more recently it was reported that Kumail Nanjiani (Adventure Time, Eternals) is part of the show now too. What these additions mean for our protagonists, who knows! But for now, let's just trust in Goggins.