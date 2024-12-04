You can ogle at Walton Goggins getting "back in the saddle" for Fallout season 2 while you think about picking up a pair of Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses

Filming for Fallout season 2 has finally started, and The Ghoul himself Walton Goggins has shared a little look at himself in the makeup once more.

With the first season of Fallout being as successful as it is, it's no surprise that production on season 2 is already underway. There's no word on when we can expect season 2 to air, though there have been some recent alleged set pics, and Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is reportedly set to star in it as a "crazy genius-type character", so slowly but surely more is coming to light about it. While The Ghoul actor Walton Goggins didn't have any news to share about the show, an Instagram post of his posted yesterday did confirm that filming has started, with the actor showing off a photo of him with the makeup being applied to him.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Back in the saddle… #Deux," wrote Goggins in the caption. "Gatdamn it feels good to slip on this skin. I do this s**t for the love of the Game." He didn't have anything else to say or show but that, though it's still nice to know we hopefully won't have to wait too long for another season of the show. To be honest, though, I'm a little disappointed we didn't get a pic of Goggins as the Ghoul in his signature Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses. Oh, sorry, you haven't heard of Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses? Ah, well, these Goggle Glasses are a new, genuinely real thing you can buy that Goggins made "because I felt like nothing out there was doin' the job."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The job in question? "A pair of stylish sunglasses that expressed and integrated with my inward and outward journey." Sure! They also seem to be useful for protecting your eyes when cutting onions, but when you use such a dull knife like Goggins does in that TikTok, of course you're going to need a pair of Walton Goggins Goggle Glasses! Here's hoping they make a cameo in Fallout season 2.