Walmart Black Friday deals 2022: best early offers right now

LG UltraGear 32 inch monitor

First up is this incredible LG UltraGear 32 inch monitor that's reduced from $349 to just $200. It's a QHD panel with HDR10 support and a 165Hz refresh rate. It's unheard of to get these features and this combination of refresh rate and resolution at such a low price. And with AMD FreeSync support, it's ideal for PC, Xbox and PlayStation gamers.

HP Gaming R5 desktop

If you're primarily a PC gamer or want to dive in to the freedom the platform offers for the first time, this HP Gaming R5 desktop is quite a bargain at just $449. It has a capable Ryzen 5 5600G APU, as well as an RX 5500 GPU. This is great for lightweight gamers who prefer online multiplayer games such as Fortnite, PUBG, Rocket League and DOTA 2. And the 8GB of memory and 256GB storage can be upgraded later down the line, but are plenty to get you started on your favourite titles.

Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop

If you prefer to game on the go, there's a gaming laptop that caught our eye. The Acer Nitro 5, with a Ryzen 5 CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU is down to just $798, which is just over $200 off the standard retail price. It also has a fast 144Hz display, so it's ideal for both online games and those marquee titles with great visuals.

