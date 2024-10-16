Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl's latest teaser trailer is here to remind you that penguins are pure evil

There's a new trailer for Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, and that prick of a penguin is up to no good once again.

Wallace and Gromit is very much a series where you go on Wikipedia and realise, "ah, this is one of those British things where they make like four episodes that are run on repeat for decades afterwards," and by four, I almost literally mean four, as there's been four short films over the years, and only one feature film, The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. But, after almost 20 years, Wallace and Gromit are back in a new feature film, Vengeance Most Fowl, which just got a new teaser trailer from the BBC and Netflix today. This particular outing sees the return of an old rival of the titular duo, Feathers McGraw, who has seemingly framed everybody's favourite inventor in a series of stolen garden goods.

The film looks great return to form for the classic series, though it's worth noting that you won't be hearing the same Wallace you're used to. Wallace's original voice, Peter Sallis, had retired from the character, and in 2017 died at the age of 96, so Ben Whitehead has been voicing him since then in the various bits of Wallace and Gromit animation that has been made in the years since.

Vengeance Most Fowl's website explains that in the film, "Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!"

Rounding off the cast are some names that'll be familiar to many Brits that watched lots of TV in the 2000s, including Peter Kay, Lenny Henry, Adjoa Andoh, Diane Morgan, Reece Shearsmith, as well as Lauren Patel.

The film is currently set to air in BBC iPlayer in the UK this Christmas, December 25, and available globally on Netflix January 3, next year.