Wahey, PowerWash Simulator's getting a Shrek DLC pack about getting the stains outta his swamp

PowerWash Simulator, that game about cleaning stuff, is getting an official Shrek DLC pack later this year. Yes, you read that right.

As revealed during the indie world section of today's Nintendo Direct, the paid pack will feature five maps from the Shrek universe for you to clean up, including the swamp everyone's favorite ogre calls home, because of course they'd let you clean that.

Also featuring are Duloc, Hansel’s Honeymoon Hideaway, the Fairy Godmother’s Potion Factory, and the Dragon's Lair, which I assume is where she and donkey got it on, so Lord knows that'll probably need some cleaning. There's also a new knight model for your character - complete with a power washer that looks like a sword - so that you can roleplay as Prince Charming while you clean stuff.

"Like onions, dirt has layers," Futurlab writes of the DLC , "And boy, this particular brew of filth is potent enough to rival even the Fairy Godmother’s strongest concoctions. A sprinkle of soap, a touch of elbow grease and a large dose of ‘DING’s make for the perfect antidote potion! Wash it all down with a swish of high-pressure water and you’ll have these enchanting locations looking as spotless as the Magic Mirror."

Powerwash Simulator's Shrek Special Pack is set to arrive on Nintendo Switch in Autumn 2024, and you can check it the trailer for it below.

Shrek’s Swamp got a whole lot dirtier. It’s up to you to wash away those layers of dirt 💦



Will you be grabbing the PowerWash Sim Shrek DLC? Or are you still traumatised by a certain internet video? Let us know below, and check out our coverage of Shrek 5 being a thing.