The latest round of freebies offered through the Epic Games Store are now live.

Yooka-Laylee and Void Bastards are what you can download for nada for the next week.

If you are unfamilair with Void Bastards, it's a first-person shooter that has you leading a rag-tag group of folks from the Sargasso Nebula. In this Blue Manchu-developed title, you will have to make decisions on where to go, what to do and who to fight. And then you must carry out your strategy against enemies.

While on board derelict spaceships, you will need to make a note of the layout, figure out any hazards, and what enemies you will have to fight before making a plan. Then, you will head out, search for supplies and manipulate the ship's control systems. You will also make choices such as whether to make a detour to a generator in order to bring the power back online, or fight your way to a security module to disable the ship’s defenses. With the supplies you collect along the way, you can make improvised tools and weapons.

Also, when flying around the nebula in your escape pod, you will come into contact with void whales, pirates, hungry hermits, and more as you scavenge for food, fuel, and other resources.

The game features a 12-15 hour campaign that you can complete with an endless supply of prisoners, each with their own unique traits. When one dies, another takes it's place, and any crafting progress you’ve made from one is retained by the next one.

You should already be familiar with Yooka-Laylee, but just in case you aren't, the Playtonic-developed title is an open-world adventure platformer full of large worlds, an interesting cast of characters, and plenty of collectibles.

In the game, the duo's goal is to thwart Capital B's scheme to absorb all the world’s books for profit. Using an arsenal of special moves, the two will need to tackle puzzles and platforming challenges in their search for Pagies, the golden bounty used to unlock and expand new worlds full of characters, bosses, minecart challenges, arcade games, quiz shows, multiplayer games, and more.

Both games are free until August 26.

Next week on the Epic Games Store, you will be able to download Automachef for free.

It's a resource management puzzler where you design kitchens and program machinery. Basically, you will be engineering futuristic kitchens to help create automated restaurants.