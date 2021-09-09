Square Enix announced today that they will be publishing Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars, a new card-based RPG featuring many of the same development staff that brought us Drakengard and Nier, including creative director Yoko Taro.

Billed as an RPG whose story is told entirely through cards, details on the game are scant, including what platforms it will appear on or even how the game plays. All we have to go on is a cryptic teaser trailer and a short press release from the publisher, which says that “this new title will spark players imagination and open their minds to a different way of storytelling as the narrative unfolds.”

For his part, Yoko Taro clarified that it’s not a Drakengard game, nor is it a “social game” on Twitter, which at least narrows what our expectations should be down.

Teaser movie.

And I answer for your question.



-This is not Drakengard series.

-This is not social game.



-This is not Drakengard series.

-This is not social game.



Thank you. :) https://t.co/oamBTJ5sU3 — yokotaro (@yokotaro) September 9, 2021

Video card games are very popular right now, though most of those are roguelike-inspired and we don’t know what form Voice of Cards will ultimately take. If Yoko Taro’s past work is any indication, though, we should expect something wildly inventive and potentially depressing. Nier, the breakthrough series he’s known for spearheading, continues to be relevant to this day with the release of the remake of Nier Replicant. And Nier Reincarnation, a mobile entry in the Nier series for iOS and Android devices, recently came out.

More details about Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars will apparently be available at a later date, which will surely be met with a wild amount of interest from fans.