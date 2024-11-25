Remember that viral Halo x Portal first-person shooter Splitgate? Well I've got some good news, as you can finally sign-up to playtest its sequel

Splitgate lovers, it's almost your time once more, as the upcoming sequel to the viral shooter is accepting playtest sign-ups.

Every once in a while a shooter will rock up and take off even though it seemingly came out of nowhere. Back in 2021, that was Splitgate with its indefinite beta, though it wasn't entirely from nowhere as the game had been in early access for a couple of years prior. The year after, when the game launched in full, developer 1047 Games also announced that they would be ceasing feature development on the Halo meets Portal shooter… because it would be working on a sequel in Unreal Engine 5!

Suit up and get ready for more Splitgate 2!



The team’s been cooking up something explosive and we’re excited to get your feedback.



Sign up for our next playtest and we’ll see you in the arena. 👇



🌀 https://t.co/UIza2dN7ei pic.twitter.com/ncIGIDJlEQ — Splitgate 2 (@Splitgate) November 23, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That got officially revealed earlier this year, with a release window of sometime in 2025. And now, as revealed over on the game's official Twitter, you can sign up to take part in the game's next playtest.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"Suit up and get ready for more Splitgate 2!" reads the tweet announcing the playtest. "The team’s been cooking up something explosive and we’re excited to get your feedback." The process to sign up is a pretty simple one, it's just a Google form with a list of questions asking you things like if you even played the first one, recent shooters you might have played, what platform you use, that kind of thing.

One thing worth noting is that it does ask for your Steam and Discord handles, the former likely because that'll presumably be where the test takes place, but if you're a particularly private person, maybe you'll have to miss out on this particular test.

Back in September, our own Connor had the chance to speak to 1047 Games' CEO about trying to keep the game feeling fresh, and trying to take the right lessons from games like Halo Reach - it's a good read!