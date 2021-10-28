Vicarious Visions set to undergo a name change

Vicarious Visions, the studio responsible for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Diablo 2: Resurrected, could be undergoing a name change, according to a report.

With the studio being merged with Blizzard, Vicarious Visions is set to be named something else, possibly Blizzard Albany, which many current employees believe.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Speaking with Polygon, staffers at the studio told the site the change was mentioned during a company town hall meeting yesterday. Expecting to maintain operating as its own studio despite the merger, workers said that a new name has not been announced, but it is speculated the studio will be called Blizzard Albany. This is due to the fact Vicarious Visions is located in Albany, New York and Blizzard typically names its offsite offices by location.

Most who spoke with Polygon stated the news didn't come as much of a surprise and the “writing was on the wall," but one employee lamented the lack of transparency regarding Activision-Blizzard's plan.

“For all of the leadership’s talk about being more transparent in response to the lawsuit and resulting fiasco, the fact they decided to blindside us all with this feels about as far from transparent as you can get,” an employee told Polygon.

Founced in 1991, the co-owners of the studio sold it to Activision in 2005. When it became part of the larger company, it started working on ports for titles such as Ultimate Spider-Man, Star Wars Jedi Knight 2: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, and developed the Guitar Hero series on Nintendo DS and Wii platforms.

In 2017 it worked on porting Destiny 2 ti PC, brought Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy to various platforms, developed 2020's Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2, and most recently, worked with Blizzard on Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Today, an open letter from Activision CEO Bobby Kotick was published with the company boss stating he was asking the Board of Directors to reduce his pay to the lowest amount California law will allow for people earning a salary, which this year is $62,500. He is also asking that any bonuses be forfeited while until the Board has determined the company has achieved "transformational gender-related goals" and other commitments.

According to Kotick, this will allow more available resources to be used to help invest $250 million over the next 10 years in initiatives that foster "expanded opportunities in gaming and technology for under-represented communities."

News of Kotick request for a pay cut follows the current legal proceedings between Activision Blizzard and regulatory agencies in California.