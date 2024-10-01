VG247's video editor Jim Trinca is gone, and he's never coming back

Jim Trinca, our beloved video editor and dear friend, has left VG247 forever... As he has started a new role as part of Eurogamer's video team. We wish him the best in this next endeavor, even if we are sad to see him go.

Jim first joined the team back in 2022 in an effort to create video content that alligned with our more lax tone of video game coverage. He was successful in doing so. Whether it was exploring Earth in Starfield , diving into Baldur's Gate 3 on the PS5, or being terrible at Company of Heroes 3, he brought a unique charm to the website we will not replace. Even if we wanted to, it's impossible. They don't make 'em like Jim anymore.

He was also responsible for hosting VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast, a unique twist on the video game podcast with literally dozens of listeners around the world. This bizzare idea has sprawled out into its own monster now, and will remain a testement to Jim even after he's gone. The ghost of Jim Trinca will continue to host the VG247 podcast for the foreseeable future, don't worry.

Speaking personally, video and podcast content is scary when you've not done it before! Jim was a big part in allowing the staff at VG247 get on mic and camera, and I can speak for the team when I say we'll thank him for that forever. Quick witted, funny, and charming. Jim will be sorely missed by the VG247 staff, and I'm sure the readers will miss him too.

If you'd like to keep up with Jim, he'll be making videos over at our sister-site Eurogamer now! He is thankfully still employed, despite the odds. He's bringing that same passion and love for video-making and video games as a whole to Eurogamer's channel, and we hope you pop over there to give him some love. Do come back though, Eurogamer gets too many views already and we need them more than they do.

Goodbye Jim. It's been a blast.