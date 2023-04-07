VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.46: The best game that features a 90s star

For all of its faults, the one thing you can say about Crime Boss: Rockay City is that Vanilla Ice is in it. Which reminded us of a thing that happened a while back: it was called "the nineties", and it had loads of good stuff, like the Amiga, Fido Dido, and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.

But the nineties were a great time for personalities. Snoop Dogg. Pamela Anderson. Tony Blair. Loads of them. Chyna from the wrestling. The Churchill insurance dog. Bob Mortimer. I could go on. But it was a long decade and there were literally billions of people involved (George Clooney, there's another one). The question we're asking today is: what is the best video game that features a 90s star? As ever, the game is in how you interpret the question. To find out which game (and 90s 'sleb) gets inducted into the VG247 Hall of Fame, you'll have to listen to our podcast. Luckily for you, this is it here.

Just FYI, not a single person said Rise of the Tomb Raider, which would obviously have been the winning choice, given that it's excellent, features possibly the most 90s star imaginable in Lara Croft, and represents a late 20th century new-media fusion of art and personality the likes of which we had never experienced before, but nowadays we take for granted because we have vtubers and Damon Albarn pretending to be a cartoon and all that carry on.

Anyway.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Here's an artist's impression of Chris Bratt disapproving of 90s consumerism or something. You know how he is, always off on one. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Kelsey Raynor, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Football Manager 2021

Loads of 90s football players are managers now because of the passage of time.

Alex - Def Jam: Fight for NY

Loads of 90s rappers are media personalities now because of the passage of time.

Kelsey - the Urbz

In the time since he feartured in The Urbz, Will.I.Am has gone from relative obscurity, to megastardom, to ITV. The best one of these is obscurity, probably.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Come back in a week for another exciting instalment of VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast.