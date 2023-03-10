VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.42: The best game you could complete as your real self

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 42 - The best game you could complete as your real self.

Video games allow us to live our wildest power fantasies, such as "plumber", or "murderer". But what if you had to endure a game world not as some souped-up avatar, but just as yourself? You? Little, pathetic ol' you, with your savings account, and your Nissan Qashqai? You wouldn't last two minutes in the mushroom kingdom, mate.

But if our panellists had a choice, which game worlds would they have themselves parachuted into? Somewhere nice? Somewhere nasty? To find out, you'll have to listen to the latest VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast, the only podcast called that. Fortunately, we have several options for doing so here, so listen to it. Listen to it now. Do it now.

Here's an artist's impression of Chris Bratt disapproving of a dog urinating, it's the same dog as the last two weeks, but with the dog expertly photoshopped out, because it turns out Tom was lying this whole time and we don't even know if there was a dog actually. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, James Billcliffe, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Football Manager

In fairness, Tom is a manager, so being that but for football doesn't seem much of a stretch.

Alex - Stardew Valley

Alex reckons he's pretty green-fingered, but how good is he at spelunking?

Billcliffe - Disco Elysium

Billcliffe reckons he'd be a good detective, and I reckon he's right, I just don't fancy his chances in the world of Disco Elysium: one in which you can die of a massive stroke just by having to think too hard about trousers.

