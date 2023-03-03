VG247's The Best Games Ever Podcast – Ep.41: The best game that you can't forgive

Welcome to VG247's Best Games Ever Podcast: Episode 41 - The best game that you can't forgive.

Sometimes even great video games are associated with bad memories. Maybe the last boss was just too annoying for you to finish. Maybe it was the game that made your 360 red ring. Maybe the day you got it was the day your dog died. Whatever it is, we all have that one game we can never go back to because it's just too traumatic. Or, you know, difficult.

Anyway, this is a podcast in which loyalties are tested, beliefs are challenged, and a dog becomes momentarily endangered but turns out to be fine. What drama! You'll have to listen to it now.

Luckily we have several options for doing so, including YouTube for those of you who don't do podcasts properly:

Here's an artist's impression of Chris Bratt disapproving of a dog urinating. It's the same dog from last week but just imagine it's the dog that Tom walks in his story. (Support friends of VG247, People Make Games, on Patreon).

Cast: Tom Orry, Alex Donaldson, Sherif Saed, and Jim Trinca.

Our picks this week (SPOILERS AHEAD):

Tom - Morrowind

The absolute cheek of trying to turn Morrowind against me - me, Jim Trinca?

Alex - Street Fighter X Tekken

A great game buried under a lot of terrible decisions.

Sherif - Dark Souls 2

Regarded by many as the worst game in the Souls franchise, it holds a special place in Sherif's heart regardless. Please note that the Scottish guy in this video is Dave Cook, who worked here a billion years ago but does comics and things now. It's not me. I don't even sound like that.

“What is VG247’s Best Games Ever Podcast?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

