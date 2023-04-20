VG247 Reader Survey: tell us how much the on-going cost of living crisis has affected your gaming habits

It's that time of year again, readers. We're putting up an article begging you for interaction and comment, desperate for some sense of dialogue with our handsome, intelligent and probably enchantingly-odored fans/tolerators. It’s survey time.

Without your support, we couldn't make videos like this. Thanks!

Today, we're coming cap-in-hand, and asking whether or not the cost of living crisis has affected the way you play games. You may have noticed the standard price of new-gen titles has gone up to about $70, and we've also worked out that it costs about 2.5 Greggs sausage rolls to complete God of War Ragnarok on PS5 (just in terms of how much energy it takes to run the title). Given how much everything is starting to cost, we want to know how affected you are by the squeeze – it can't just be us tightening our proverbial gaming belts, can it?

The whole thing should only take between 5-10 minutes of your time, and it helps us get some more specific insight into the way the world of gaming (and its audience) is changing.

It may even help us create content that's more in-line with what you'd want from us in the future – articles dedicated to cheaper games, money-saving tips, or subscription services that help save money overall.

Whether you complete the survey or not (just pretend you're getting an Xbox achievement for it, I'll send a voice note of me doing the sound, if you like), thanks for clicking through to this page, and thanks for your recurring presence on the site. Your viewership and time means a lot to us, and we continue to strive to make this a fun, interesting place to get your game content in the weeks, months, and years to come.

You can fill out the full survey here.