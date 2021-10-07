VG247 is at EGX 2021 with a test of retro gaming knowledge - watch it live at 3:30 PM BST

EGX 2021 kicked off today, and while we're not there in person we did prepare a fun hour-long quiz for everyone to enjoy. You can watch it at EGX on the EGX Live Stage at around 3:30 PM BST today (Thursday), or stream it on the EGX Twitch channel.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Alex and I have been around a bit, and love a bit of retro gaming. Dorrani, young and fresh-faced, wasn't even on the planet for most of the 90s, so we thought we'd test his retro knowledge with a little game of 90s video game Fact or Fiction.

It's all in good fun, of course. We take turns explaining a game or peripheral to Dorrani, and he has to work out if it's real or something we completely made up. We had fun making this, and we hope you enjoy watching it.

If you don't, at least you get to see what my office/playroom looks like and what I look like in a Mario hat.

Also streaming on Twitch earlier in the day is the RPS Indie Showcase, so do give that a watch too if you have the time and want to see some cool indie games.