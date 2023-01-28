'Very early' footage of a Horizon multiplayer game has seemingly leaked

A video claiming to be of a leaked multiplayer project based on the Horizon franchise has appeared online.

The leak was posted on Reddit, and it shows what's said to be a very early alpha build of the game from 2020. There are also a few screencaps over on Resetera. The look of it reminds me a bit of Sea of Thieves and other games with similar graphics.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores announcement trailer

While we can't confirm the footage, the idea of a Horizon multiplayer game isn't out of the question, considering Guerrilla said back in December it was working to "expand the world of Horizon," and was on a hiring spree. And back in 2021, it was hiring for a multiplayer project.

There's also speculation on the internet that the leak could be from the game Project H that NCSoft and Guerrilla Games are working on set in the Horizon world. However, that seems unlikely as it's thought the NCSoft project is an MMO, due to various job vacancies posted by Guerrilla. Last year ahead of the release of Horizon Forbidden West, the developer was looking for folks with experience in MMORPGs.

Until Guerrilla comes out and announces the game, or makes some sort of statement, just consider the leak unverified for the time being. Not that we are calling the leaker a liar or anything. We just can't confirm it. Still, hurry and hit up the links to Reddit and Resetera and have a look in case the video or screens get pulled.