The beautiful mess that is Sony's Venom films is seemingly coming to an end with the third entry The Last Dance

Hold those tears back, everyone, as Tom Hardy appears to have confirmed that Venom: The Last Dance is in fact the last dance.

Look, I understand that the Venom movies are trash. They're a mess, they're everything a good story shouldn't be in some ways, but I love them all the same - yes, even Let There Be Carnage. So when I say that I'm sad to hear that Venom: The Last Dance is the final film in the series, I'm honestly a little bit sad. Over on Instagram, Eddie Brock and Venom himself Tom Hardy shared a post with a trailer for the third film, with an honestly quite sweet caption that does confirm this will be the last film we'll be getting about the character.

"Thank you for a great time - and 7 years," wrote Hardy. "I've had the best experience [at] Sony working with Venom - this is me and the big guy's last outing, going out with a Bang!!! Come see us off - last and the trilogy and done. We have had such a great time, thank you." In another post he also wrote that "We’ve loved making these. Thankyou for your [love] and support - come join us for the Last Dance. For those of you that enjoy a good time from all of us in the team - Let us entertain you."

The Last Dance is seemingly going to continue that loveable but trashy streak, but it also seems to be introducing the character of Knull, who is a pretty new character in comics terms, but is in the first instance the creator of Venom and all other symbiotes, and is generally thought of as a threat similar to that of Thanos, so clearly someone at Sony is planning something big, even if no more Venom films are on the way.

Venom: The Last Dance is out later this month, October 25.