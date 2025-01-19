Poncle is in for another big year, with Vampire Survivors getting cross-saves, more big free updates, and a "few not-Vampire-Survivors-but-totally-poncle things" on the way

Vampire Survivors is showing no signs of slowing down at the moment, with a new update post promising a whole bunch of content to come.

It's getting increasingly rare these days for indie games to launch and find ridiculous, genre-defining success, but Vampire Survivors certainly is such a game. Having received its full release in 2022, has had a ton of updates, including a Castlevania crossover, and in a new Steam post, developer poncle has shared what it has in store for the year ahead. Right off the bat, cross-save is planned to roll out "on all platforms" real soon, potentially with the next content patch, 1.13, though poncle did note it's aiming to do so, not guaranteeing it. On top of that, it's hoping to get online co-op out this year too, but again no guarantees just yet.

Poncle also spoke of its live-action film that's in development at Story Kitchen, noting they're still working on it together, but "as mentioned last year, rather than jumping the gun and make stuff for the sake of making it, we have preferred to wait to find partners that felt right, especially because to make anything that isn't a videogame out of VS requires good ideas, creativity, and that quirky knowledge of the game, that is a very difficult triplet to get 100% right." Poncle also left a little tease saying it should also be able to "reveal a few other 'cross-media' things" it's been working on, whatever that means.

In terms of content updates, poncle is focusing on free ones this year, but they should be bigger, even if they don't release as often. "More Adventures are on the way too," it explains, continuing, "including one for Tides of the Foscari. We are also considering an Adventure for Ode to Castlevania since we got some ideas to make it feel different than the standard expansion." Paid DLC isn't done with completely, but with as big as the Castlevania one was, it's "a tiny bit difficult to produce that much content again, for the same or lower price, and in a reasonable amount of time."

Lastly, the post ended on another tease sharing that the developer has a "few not-Vampire-Survivors-but-totally-poncle things to talk about this year, but all I can say now is: please stay tuned. We're still cooking, but 2025 is shaping up to be our biggest, chaotic-est, surprising-est, and other made up word-est year yet!" Looks like you'll just have to wait and see what it has planned!